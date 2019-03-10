Home World

US National security advisor John Bolton says Donald Trump would be 'disappointed' by a North Korea test

John Bolton appeared notably cautious when asked on ABC's "This Week" about a report that satellite imagery appears to show preparations at a North Korean site for the possible launch of a missile.

Published: 10th March 2019 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

 John Bolton. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump's national security advisor said Sunday that the US president would be "pretty disappointed" if North Korea conducted a new missile test, but he refused to confirm reports that such a test may be near.

John Bolton appeared notably cautious when asked on ABC's "This Week" about a report that satellite imagery appears to show preparations at a North Korean site for the possible launch of a missile or space rocket.

"I would rather not get into the specifics on that," he said.

"I'm not going to speculate on what that particular commercial satellite picture shows."

On Friday, the website of NPR posted a satellite image that the public broadcaster said showed intense activity around the North's Sanumdong site, where missiles and satellite-launching rockets have previously been assembled.

ALSO READ | On North Korea, Donald Trump clings to 'all or nothing' strategy

NPR quoted an expert on the North's weapons programs, Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, California, as saying, "When you put all that together, that's really what it looks like when the North Koreans are in the process of building a rocket."

Trump, who once warned Pyongyang of "fire and fury" if it threatened the US, has been trying to negotiate the North's denuclearisation with its leader Kim Jong Un, but their recent Hanoi summit ended in failure.

Since then, Trump has been cautious in his prognostications, continuing to suggest a deal remains possible.

He said Kim promised in Hanoi that he would do no more missile or nuclear testing, adding, "I take him at his word."

Bolton declined to say whether the US was aware at the time of the Hanoi summit of any suspect satellite imagery from North Korea.

But he sent a strong signal to the North that it cannot escape US scrutiny.

"We see exactly what they are doing," he said.

"We see it unblinkingly, and we don't have any illusions about what those are."

Bolton said he was "not aware of any" contact with the North since the Hanoi summit but was expecting an update Monday from his South Korean counterpart.

He said time remains on Washington's side, adding that the president "is not under pressure to make any deal. He wants to make the right deal."

With North Korea still under economic sanctions, "the leverage is on our side right now, and not on North Korea's."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
national security advisor North Korea Denuclearisation NPR Trump-Kim John Bolton

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp