Pakistan PM Imran Khan's income drops to 4 million from 35 million rupees in three years

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's net income has dropped sharply in the last three years from 35.6 million Pakistani rupees in 2015 to only 4.7 million Pakistani rupees in 2017, the media reported on Monday.

In 2015, a major chunk of Khan's income comprised the gain of a little over 20 million Pakistani rupees from the sale of an apartment in Islamabad, followed by 9.8 million Pakistani rupees of foreign remittances, Dawn news reported citing official documents.

In 2016, his total income dropped to 12.9 million Pakistani rupees of which he earned 7.4 million Pakistani rupees from "foreign services" alone.

In contrast, the income of opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif continued to see an upward trend as his net income rose from 7.6 million Pakistani rupees in 2015 and crossed 10 million Pakistani rupees in 2017.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari's agricultural income that comprises most part of his net income stood at 105 million Pakistani rupees in 2015. It rose to 114 million Pakistani rupees in 2016 and surged to 134 million Pakistani rupees in 2017. He holds 7,748 acres of land.

While his son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari appears richer than him in terms of assets he holds in Pakistan and elsewhere, he lags behind the father in terms of income, according to the documents.