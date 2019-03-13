Home World

Ethiopian plane crash: UN consultant Shikha Garg's husband to bring back her mortal remains

Soumya Bhattacharya, who works for United Nations Environment Programme, will be travelling to Ethiopia to bring back the mortal remains of his wife.

Published: 13th March 2019 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

MoEF consultant, Ethiopia plane crash

Shikha Garg, a consultant with the Ministry of Environment and Forests was travelling to attend the UNEP meeting in Nairobi. (Photo | @Shikha_UN/Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Soumya Bhattacharya will be travelling to Ethiopia to bring back the mortal remains of his wife and UN consultant Shikha Garg, who was killed in the Ethiopian airline crash on Sunday with the assistance of the government. "Yes I will be travelling, I cannot reveal more," he said and confirmed that the government has contacted him regarding the travel but said he does not know the dates. Garg, who was among the four Indians killed in the plane crash, had married Bhattacharya, also working with United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), in December.

Two travel tickets to Ethiopia have been "offered" to the family members of 32-year-old Garg, an official of the Ministry of Environment said. "Two tickets have been offered to her family to travel to Ethiopia to identify and get the body back. Travel date is unknown but the process is on and full assistance to the family members is being provided," the official said. Another official said the government is in touch with Garg's family and is providing full support.

He said while efforts were on to bring back the UNDP consultant's body, the other three Indians were NRIs and their remains will be taken as per the wish of their families. "We are extending all support to the family in bringing Shikha's body back to Delhi. However, the other three Indians were not residents of India so they will be taken where their families want. Among these three, one person was a resident of Nairobi while two were from Canada," the official said.

Shikha was travelling to Nairobi to attend an annual conference at United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) when Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed taking her life and of all other 156 people aboard the plane. The young woman is survived by her husband, parents, two sisters and a brother, all residing in Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ethiopia Air Crash Ethiopia airlines India Shikha Garg UN Development Programme United Nations Environment Programme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp