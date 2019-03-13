Home World

First person on Mars likely to be a woman: NASA chief

The NASA administrator did not identify a specific person but said women are at the forefront of the agency’s upcoming plans.

Mars

Mars (Photo | NASA)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The first person to set foot on Mars is likely to be a woman, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine has said.

While Bridenstine did not identify a specific person, he said that women are at the forefront of the US space agency's upcoming plans.

Asked if a woman will go to the Moon for the first time, Bridenstine said "The answer is absolutely. In fact, it is likely to be a woman, the first next person on the Moon."

"It is also true that the first person on Mars is likely to be a woman," Bridenstine said during a recent interview on the science and technology radio talk show "Science Friday."

NASA recently announced that it will have its first all-female spacewalk at the end of the month, when astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch will get to float around in space.

"We have the first all-female spacewalk happening this month at the end of March, which is of course, National Women's Month. So NASA is committed to making sure that we have a broad and diverse set of talent. And we are looking forward to the first woman on the Moon," he said.

