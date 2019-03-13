Home World

Official: Threatened Afghan journalist wounded by bomb blast

Omar Zwak, spokesman for the Helmand governor, says TV and radio journalist Nesar Ahmad Ahmadi was wounded by a sticky bomb that exploded as he was heading to the office in his vehicle.

Published: 13th March 2019 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 11:31 AM

By PTI

KABUL: An Afghan official says a journalist who has long been threatened has been wounded in a bomb blast in southern Helmand province.

It happened in the provincial capital, Lashkar Gah, on Tuesday. Zwak said Ahmadi had a leg wound and was transferred to Kabul for further treatment. He is the director for Sabahoon radio and also a reporter for Sabahoon television broadcaster in Helmand.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban insurgents are active in southern Afghanistan especially in Helmand. The Taliban have been carrying out near-daily attacks across Afghanistan.

