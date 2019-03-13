Pakistan regrets India's move to not issue visas to journalists for Kartarpur meeting

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday expressed disappointment over India's decision to not issue visas to Pakistani journalists to cover the first meeting between the two countries on the Kartarpur Corridor. The meeting will take place on the Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border on Thursday.

More than 30 Indian journalists covered the kartarpur ground breaking ceremony in Pakistan last year. They also met PM & were hosted by FM for a dinner during their stay #PakKartarpurSpirit (1/2) — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) March 13, 2019

A Pakistani delegation will visit India on Thursday for the meeting, which would be followed by an Indian delegation's visit to Islamabad on March 28.

Regrettable that #India has not given visas to #Pakistani journalists for the #kartarpur meeting tomorrow. Hope the #PakKartarpurSpirit & meeting tomorrow will bring a change for the better for people of both countries (2/2) — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) March 13, 2019

India and Pakistan agreed to open up a special border crossing linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur - the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev - to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district. The corridor will facilitate the visa-free travel of Indian Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.