Several dead in Brazil school shooting: Police

Sao Paulo's state military police department told AFP that "several people were shot" when "an individual" entered the institution in Suzano and opened fire.

Published: 13th March 2019 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SAO PAULO: A shooting at a school near Sao Paulo on Wednesday left several people dead, police sources said, with initial reports putting the death toll as high as eight.

Brazilian media said the death toll was at least five people, while TV Globo put that figure at eight, including two teenagers believed to be the shooters.

TAGS
School shooting

