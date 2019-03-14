Home World

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accuses three Pakistan ministers of having links with banned outfits

Pakistan is under intense international pressure to reign in terror groups in the country after the Pulwama terror attack.

Published: 14th March 2019 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (File | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday demanded the resignation of three ministers of the Imran Khan government, who he alleged have close links with the banned terror outfits.

He also termed the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) action against the two main opposition parties, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the PPP as "political engineering".

Bilawal, addressing a press conference here, alleged that the three ministers were known to have close links with the banned outfits.

"The three federal ministers are hands-in-glove with the terrorists. I don't want to disclose their names, but will do so if the government fails to take action against them," he said.

ALSO READ | India, Pakistan hold cordial talks on Kartarpur corridor

Pakistan is under intense international pressure to reign in terror groups in the country after the Pulwama terror attack.

"A minister was seen publicly with a proscribed organisation during the elections and his connection still continues," he claimed, adding that many video clips have gone viral of another minister who publicly said "no action will be taken against such outfits while the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) rules the country".

The PPP chairman also said that there is another minister who enjoys powers in every 'elected' government.

"He is a mouth-piece of a particular mindset and undemocratic values, which he always propagates it."

"His past statements are available to all. He used to attend the rallies of a banned organisation and has even been seen at training camps of such outfits," he added.

Bilawal said unless the three ministers were removed, the government's actions against banned outfits under the National Action Plan would remain doubtful.

He said the leader of a UN-banned organisation suddenly appeared on the media in the last general elections with PTI leader Asad Umar and announced he would join and support PTI.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan People's Party Imran Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp