Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accuses three Pakistan ministers of having links with banned outfits

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday demanded the resignation of three ministers of the Imran Khan government, who he alleged have close links with the banned terror outfits.

He also termed the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) action against the two main opposition parties, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the PPP as "political engineering".

Bilawal, addressing a press conference here, alleged that the three ministers were known to have close links with the banned outfits.

"The three federal ministers are hands-in-glove with the terrorists. I don't want to disclose their names, but will do so if the government fails to take action against them," he said.

Pakistan is under intense international pressure to reign in terror groups in the country after the Pulwama terror attack.

"A minister was seen publicly with a proscribed organisation during the elections and his connection still continues," he claimed, adding that many video clips have gone viral of another minister who publicly said "no action will be taken against such outfits while the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) rules the country".

The PPP chairman also said that there is another minister who enjoys powers in every 'elected' government.

"He is a mouth-piece of a particular mindset and undemocratic values, which he always propagates it."

"His past statements are available to all. He used to attend the rallies of a banned organisation and has even been seen at training camps of such outfits," he added.

Bilawal said unless the three ministers were removed, the government's actions against banned outfits under the National Action Plan would remain doubtful.

He said the leader of a UN-banned organisation suddenly appeared on the media in the last general elections with PTI leader Asad Umar and announced he would join and support PTI.