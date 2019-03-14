China again blocks bid at UN to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist

Ramananda Sengupta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Intense Indian diplomacy to put Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar on the global terrorist list, came to nought on Wednesday with China placing a technical hold on the proposal at the UN Security Council meet in New York.The proposal was moved by France, the UK and the US on February 27, after a Jaish suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.The UNSC sanctions committee members had 10 working days to raise objections to the proposal. Shortly before the no-objection deadline ended at 3 pm New York time on Wednesday, China placed the technical hold.

This is the fourth time in 10 years that China has blocked UN action against Azhar. Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale, who is in Washington as part of the annual strategic dialogue, has been meeting several senior administration and government officials to convince China not to block the proposal again.

ALSO READ: Jaish was used by Pakistan intelligence to target India during my tenure: Musharraf

A disappointed foreign office later said, “We will continue to pursue all available avenues to ensure that terrorist leaders who are involved in heinous attacks on our citizens are brought to justice.”

Thanking countries that piloted the proposal to designate Azhar as a terrorist, the foreign office pointed to the “unprecedented number of all other Security Council members as well as non-members who joined as co-sponsors”.

ALSO READ: Jaish propaganda machine continues to purr in Pakistan, nerve centre Rawalpindi

China had earlier hinted that it would exercise its veto, though it was under pressure from the US and France. “Azhar is the founder and the leader of the JeM, and he meets the criteria for designation by the United Nations,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino told reporters at his daily news conference on Tuesday. “The United States and China share a mutual interest in achieving regional stability and peace, and that a failure to designate Azhar would run counter to this goal,” he said. The first proposal to proscribe Azhar was moved by India in 2009.

ALSO READ: Pak military contradicts foreign minister, says Jaish does not exist in country

The four attempts