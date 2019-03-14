Home World

Saudis held 3 court sessions on 'heinous' Khashoggi killing

Al-Aiban spoke as the 47-member Human Rights Council conducted Thursday a regular review of Saudi Arabia's human rights record, a periodic process faced by all U.N.member states.

Slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (Photo | File/AFP)

GENEVA: The head of Saudi Arabia's Human Rights Commission says judicial authorities in the kingdom have held three court sessions over the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, calling it an "unfortunate accident" and a "heinous crime."

Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Aiban replied simply that the case was "in the courts" in Saudi Arabia when asked by a reporter to respond to calls that the kingdom accept international support in investigating the killing.

He said his country "refutes completely" calls for parts of the legal process to be "internationalized," saying such demands cast doubt on the integrity of the Saudi judicial system.

