Indian mission in New Zealand offers support after mosque shootings

By PTI

WELLINGTON: India's High Commission in New Zealand on Friday said that any Indian national affected by the attacks on two Christchurch mosques can contact the mission for assistance.

At least 49 worshippers were killed in attacks on the Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city's outer suburb, in what appeared to be the worst attack on Muslims in a western country.

Expressing shock over the incident, the mission tweeted two contact numbers 021803899 and 021850033 for providing assistance.

"We are shocked to hear about the shooting in Christchurch. Any Indians needing assistance should contact us at 021803899 or 021850033," the Twitter account of the Indian High Commission in New Zealand said.

"Our prayers go out to everyone who is affected. Help us spread the word. Stay safe!!" it said.