Recent India-Pak conflict arose due to terrorists that departed from Pakistan: Mike Pompeo

He was referring to the recent escalation in tensions between the two nuclear states following the deadly February 14 attack carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Published: 15th March 2019 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The recent India-Pakistan conflict arose due to terrorists that departed from Pakistan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday, asking Islamabad to stop "harbouring" terrorists.

He was referring to the recent escalation in tensions between the two nuclear states following the deadly February 14 attack carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district that left 40 personnel dead.

"We saw what happened with India, the conflict that arose there as a result of terrorists that departed from Pakistan. We need the Pakistanis to step up. They need to stop harbouring terrorists," Pompeo told Fox and Friends in an interview.

He said the Trump administration has taken action against Pakistan that no other previous governments have taken.

However, he said, "We need Pakistan to do more. They have to stop harbouring these terrorists."

