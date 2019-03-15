School students worldwide go on strike to call for climate change action

Home World

The global strike, known as the Fridays For Future movement, is expected to become the biggest event dedicated to the fight with climate change that has ever been held in the world.

MOSCOW: School students in some 1,000 cities in over 80 countries plan to skip classes and go on strike on Friday in order to urge governments to take more action against climate change.

In the United States, the demonstrations will take place in New York, Los Angeles and Washington DC, among many other cities.

In Australia the protests will be staged in over 50 cities, including Canberra, Melbourne and Sydney. According to the Fridayforfuture website, which unites activists all over the world, the movement was inspired by Greta Thunberg, a Swedish teenager, who has been demonstrating every Friday outside Sweden's parliament.

Thunberg has even been reportedly nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian lawmakers.

