Home World

Twitter hired more women, Black, Latinx in 2018

Twitter its latest diversity report said that the process of conducting pay equity and promotion analyses was underway.

Published: 15th March 2019 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter now has 40.2 per cent female, 4.5 per cent African-American and 3.9 per cent Latinx employees, the company has announced.

At the leadership level, Twitter's representation of women, African-American and Latin American origin or descent people also improved and 45.7 per cent of all new hires in 2018 were women, said Twitter in its latest diversity report late Thursday.

"With overall women and black representation up 1.8 and 1.1 percentage points, respectively in 2018, and positive hiring and retention trends, we believe we're on track to achieve our 2019 targets for both of these demographics," the micro-blogging platform noted.

"Beyond these three demographics, we continue to actively track and support representation across our workforce," it added.

The company also announced to promote Dalana Brand as Vice President of People Experience and Head of Diversity and Inclusion.

ALSO READ | Nine Indian women super-achievers who made headlines in 2018

"We're also in the process of conducting pay equity and promotion analyses and will share results for these demographics when our work is complete," said Twitter Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Berland.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Twitter women in tech Latin Americans African-Americans diversity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp