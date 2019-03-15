Twitter hired more women, Black, Latinx in 2018

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter now has 40.2 per cent female, 4.5 per cent African-American and 3.9 per cent Latinx employees, the company has announced.

At the leadership level, Twitter's representation of women, African-American and Latin American origin or descent people also improved and 45.7 per cent of all new hires in 2018 were women, said Twitter in its latest diversity report late Thursday.

"With overall women and black representation up 1.8 and 1.1 percentage points, respectively in 2018, and positive hiring and retention trends, we believe we're on track to achieve our 2019 targets for both of these demographics," the micro-blogging platform noted.

"Beyond these three demographics, we continue to actively track and support representation across our workforce," it added.

The company also announced to promote Dalana Brand as Vice President of People Experience and Head of Diversity and Inclusion.

"We're also in the process of conducting pay equity and promotion analyses and will share results for these demographics when our work is complete," said Twitter Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Berland.