Home World

US officials blast Google for 'helping' Chinese military, pulling out of state defence contracts

US senators were upset with Google about the tech giant's reported plan to create a censored Chinese version of its search engine.

Published: 15th March 2019 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Google CEO Sundar Pichai appears before the House Judiciary Committee to be questioned about the internet giant's privacy security and data collection, on Capitol Hill in Washington, on 11 December 2018. (Photo | AP)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai appears before the House Judiciary Committee to be questioned about the internet giant's privacy security and data collection, on Capitol Hill in Washington, on 11 December 2018. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: Top Pentagon officials have slammed Google, saying its work with China is "indirectly benefiting" the military in that country.

In a report published in The Hill on Thursday, senior defence officials blamed the tech giant of favouring China.

"The work that Google is doing in China is indirectly benefiting the Chinese military," General Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"We watch with great concern when industry partners work in China knowing there is that indirect benefit," Dunford said.

"And frankly, 'indirect' may not be a full characterisation of the way it really is, it's more of a direct benefit to the Chinese military," he added.

According to CNBC, Dunford's comments come "in the wake of the tech giants' decision not to pursue some of the Pentagon's lucrative contracts while considering projects in China".

Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan also blasted Google during the hearing for pulling out of its defence contracts.

Last October, facing President Donald Trump administration's ire over its censored China Search engine project, Google CEO Sundar Pichai met Pentagon officials during his trip to Washington and discussed the controversial "Project Maven."

Pichai met "a group of civilian and military leaders mostly from the office of the Under Secretary of Defence for Intelligence the Defence Department directorate that oversees the Artificial Intelligence (AI) drone system known as Project Maven".

After facing backlash over its involvement in the Pentagon project "Maven", Pichai in June emphasised that the company will not work on technologies that cause or are likely to cause overall harm.

About 4,000 Google employees had signed a petition demanding "a clear policy stating that neither Google nor its contractors will ever build warfare technology".

ALSO READ | Clueless US lawmakers wipe smile off Google CEO Sundar Pichai's face - but not for long

Following the anger, Google decided not to renew the project with the US Defence Department after it expires in 2019.

US senators were also upset with Google about the tech giant's reported plan to create a censored Chinese version of its search engine.

US Vice President Mike Pence in October called on Google to end its "censored" Chinese Search engine -- the "Dragonfly" project. The company later reportedly shut down the project amid widespread criticism.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Google Google China China military Google China Search engine Project Maven

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp