Seven killed, 13 missing in landslide in China

By PTI

BEIJING: Seven people were killed and 13 others reported missing when a landslide toppled residential buildings in China's north Shanxi province.

The landslide hit two residential buildings and a house in the township of Zaoling in Linfen city on Friday, official media here reported on Saturday.

Sixteen people had been pulled out of the debris and sent to hospital, but three failed to respond to medical treatment while others were in stable condition. Four were found dead at the site, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The rescuers are searching for the missing people, with the help of rescue dogs and equipment, the local government said.

The rescue team has increased to 710 people, including public security officers, armed police, emergency rescue and medical staff, the report said.

