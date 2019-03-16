Home World

YouTube's PewDiePie 'sickened' by mosque gunman's namedrop

The Swedish blogger is known for posting humorous clips and playing livestreamed video games for his nearly 90 million followers on YouTube, making him the site's most watched blogger.

Published: 16th March 2019 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

YouTube's most-watched blogger PewDiePie (Photo | AP)

YouTube's most-watched blogger PewDiePie (Photo | AP)

By AFP

STOCKHOLM: YouTube's most-watched blogger PewDiePie said he was "sickened" after hearing that the gunman behind Friday's New Zealand mosque massacre had promoted his videos before opening fire. 

Forty-nine people were killed and dozens more wounded in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, in an attack which sparked global outrage.

Footage of the attack was live streamed on Facebook by the gunman, who at one point can be heard saying: "Remember lads, subscribe to PewDiePie."

The shooter, who is believed to be a 28-year-old Australian, has been arrested and charged with murder.

READ HERE | New Zealand mosque shooter saw victims as 'invaders who would replace the white race'

"Just heard news of the devastating reports from New Zealand Christchurch. I feel absolutely sickened having my name uttered by this person," tweeted PewDiePie, a 29-year-old Swede whose real name is Felix Kjellberg.

"My heart and thoughts go out to the victims, families and everyone affected by this tragedy."

The gunman, who was armed with semi-automatic weapons, had posted a hate-filled "manifesto" online before the carnage suggesting he was inspired by neo-Nazi ideology. 

The Swedish blogger is known for posting humorous clips and playing livestreamed video games for his nearly 90 million followers on YouTube, making him the site's most watched blogger.

Although he has had the highest number of YouTube subscribers for five years, he has regularly stoked controversy over his videos.

In September 2017, he apologised for using a racial slur in an expletive-laden rant against an opponent during a live-streamed computer game. 

And six months before that, he lost contracts with YouTube and Disney over videos containing anti-Semitic insults or Nazi references.

ALSO READ | Live streaming, dark web chatrooms: Shooter's attack steeped in underground internet culture

In 2016, he was temporarily blocked from Twitter after joking he had joined the Islamic State group.

But on Friday his supporters rallied to support him on Twitter. 

"You had nothing to do with the tragedy that has unfolded, nor did you ask for your name to be invoked by a crazy, violent person," wrote one person.

Another said: "This isn't about a Swedish man who makes video entertainment for a living. This is about all of us. Protecting all of us. Not letting the narrative of mass murderers win."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PewDiePie New Zealand mosque attack New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp