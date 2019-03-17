Home World

Days after terror attack, New Zealand mosques 'free to open' as heavy vigil continues

Mosques across the country were advised to shut down following the March 14 terror attack, which shook the global community.

Published: 17th March 2019 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Mourners paying their respects at a makeshift memorial near the Masjid Al Noor mosque, Saturday, March 16, 2019, Christchurch, New Zealand, where one of the two mass shootings occurred. (Photo | AP)

Mourners paying their respects at a makeshift memorial near the Masjid Al Noor mosque, Saturday, March 16, 2019, Christchurch, New Zealand, where one of the two mass shootings occurred. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WELLINGTON: Mosques across New Zealand are "free and welcome to open their doors" but police will maintain an armed presence after 50 people were killed and over an equal number of people were injured in the gruesome Christchurch terror attack.

"Mosques are welcome to open their doors if they choose to do so. Police will continue to maintain a presence at all Mosques across New Zealand," New Zealand Police tweeted on Sunday. Mosques across the country were advised to shut down following the March 14 terror attack, which shook the global community.

Meanwhile, security was beefed up outside mosques in United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and other countries following the ghastly shootings, carried out by a 28-year-old white man Brenton Harrison Tarrant, who has been charged with murder ever since.

READ| Husband of slain woman says forgives New Zealand mosque gunman​

Police believe that Tarrant single-handedly carried out the terror attack at both the mosques under a span of 36 minutes during the ongoing Friday prayers for which a large number of faithful had congregated. At least five Indians, including three from Gujarat, also lost their lives in the shootings.

36 wounded, including two Indian nationals and two persons of Indian origin, are undergoing treatment at Christchurch Hospital following Thursday's attacks, as the police have informed that 11 people out of them continue to be in critical condition.

"In addition, the four-year-old child transported to Starship Hospital in Auckland yesterday remains in a critical condition," New Zealand Police tweeted.

"Police understands the religious duty of the Islamic faith to bury the deceased as soon as possible, and is working closely with the Chief Coroner to do everything possible to expedite the process," they added, mentioning that the deceased victims have been removed from both the Christchurch mosques.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Zealand mosque shooting New Zealand mass shooting Mosque attack Indians killed in New Zealand shooting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp