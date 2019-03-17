Four killed in train blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province

By PTI

KARACHI: A blast targeting a passenger train killed four people including a woman and her daughter, and injured six others in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Sunday.

The improvised explosive device was planted on a railway track in Balochistan's Dera Murad Jamali area to target Jaffar Express coming from Rawalpindi to Quetta. As the passenger train reached Dera Murad Jamali, there was a huge blast.

Officials said that four people were killed and eight sustained injuries as five coaches of the train derailed and were damaged in the blast.The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad condemned the attack and said restoration work was going on to repair the track.No group has claimed responsibility of the attack in the restive province, where separatists accuse the government of unfairly exploiting the region's gas and mineral wealth.

Police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies reached the spot as investigation into the incident were under way.Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani strongly condemned the incident and vowed that those involved in the attack would be brought to justice.