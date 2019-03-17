Home World

New Zealand gunman's family 'shattered' by his deeds

He began travelling after his father died several years ago, and has been living in recent years in the southern New Zealand city of Dunedin.

Published: 17th March 2019 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

NZ mosque shooting New Zealand mosque shooting

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has condemned the New Zealand mosque attack. “An anti-Muslim virus is spreading across the world,” AIMPLB board member Kamal Faruqui said. “People of all religions should be very worried.” (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: The family of the Australian man arrested for the slaughter of 50 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand said Sunday they were stunned and "shattered" by his horrific deed.

"We're all gob-smacked, we don't know what to think," Brenton Tarrant's grandmother, Marie Fitzgerald, told Australia's Channel Nine network.

"It's just so much To take in that somebody in our family could do anything like this," Fitzgerald said from her home in New South Wales state. Tarrant grew up in the small town of Grafton and showed no signs he would later become enthralled with white nationalist ideology while travelling in Europe and then turn that hatred into violence.

READ| After New Zealand mosque attack, Sikh community provides safe space, langar to victims' kin

"It's only since he travelled overseas I think that the boy has changed, completely," she said, adding that as a teen, Tarrant was interested mainly in computer games.

He began travelling after his father died several years ago, and has been living in recent years in the southern New Zealand city of Dunedin.

But he returned home a year ago for the birthday of his sister, and Fitzgerald said there were no signs he had undergone a transformation. "He was just his normal self," she said.

Tarrant's sister and mother, who still live in the area, have been placed under police guard and even family members can't contact them, she said. "The police will do their duty and keep them protected, which is what they need, and no phone contact, they've said you can't contact them," she said.

Tarrant's uncle, Terry Fitzgerald, said they learned of his role in the massacre at two mosques in Christchurch from the television.

"First up I said, 'No it couldn't be', but then I saw his photo," he said.  "Now everybody's just devastated, shattered, that's the word," added Marie Fitzgerald.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Zealand mass shooting New Zealand mosque shooting Terror attack Australian man

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp