New Zealand mosque gunman drops lawyer, will represent himself
Duty lawyer Richard Peters, who represented him during the preliminary court hearing, told AFP the 28-year-old "indicated he does not want a lawyer".
Published: 18th March 2019 10:35 AM | Last Updated: 19th March 2019 08:02 AM | A+A A-
CHRISTCHURCH: The Australian gunman charged with murder for allegedly killing 50 people in mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques plans to represent himself, his court-appointed duty lawyer said Monday.
Brenton Tarrant was charged with one count of murder and appeared at Christchurch District Court on Saturday after the rampage during Friday prayers.
"He wants to be self-represented in this case," Peters said.