New Zealand mosque gunman drops lawyer, will represent himself

By PTI

CHRISTCHURCH: The Australian gunman charged with murder for allegedly killing 50 people in mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques plans to represent himself, his court-appointed duty lawyer said Monday.

Brenton Tarrant was charged with one count of murder and appeared at Christchurch District Court on Saturday after the rampage during Friday prayers.

ALSO READ: New Zealand gunman visited Balkans, studied battles of the Ottoman Empire

Duty lawyer Richard Peters, who represented him during the preliminary court hearing, told AFP the 28-year-old "indicated he does not want a lawyer".

"He wants to be self-represented in this case," Peters said.