Home World

US authorities launch probe into FAA's approval of Boeing's 737 MAX planes

The US Department of Transportation has already notified the FAA about the inquiry and demanded to keep all relevant electronic documents, the publication said.

Published: 18th March 2019 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By UNI

MOSCOW: The US Department of Transportation has launched an investigation into the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) approval of Boeing 737 MAX planes that were involved in two recent fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday citing informed sources.

The news comes after Boeing 737 MAX planes were globally grounded last week for an indefinite period of time following the deadly crash of an aircraft of this model in Ethiopia earlier on March 10 and the accident involving a Boeing of the same type in Indonesia last October.

According to the newspaper, the probe is focused on a flight safety system, which is believed to have played a certain role in the Indonesian plane crash.

This system dubbed manoeuvring characteristics augmentation system, or MCAS was designed to prevent stalls in flaps-retracted, low-speed, nose-up flight.

The US Department of Transportation has already notified the FAA about the inquiry and demanded to keep all relevant electronic documents, the publication said.

First of all, the authorities intend to find out whether the FAA followed the established standards and engineering analyses in the certification process of the new MCAS system.

A Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 MAX 8 of the Ethiopian Airlines crashed on March 10 minutes after takeoff.

All 157 people from 35 countries who were on board were killed.

The causes of the accident are yet to be investigated.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Boeing Federal Aviation Administration

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp