Home World

US-bound flights cancelled after fire at Toronto's airport

The airport announced in a tweet that all flights to the US scheduled to depart from Terminal 1 had been cancelled.

Published: 18th March 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

TORONTO: A fire at Toronto Pearson International Airport has caused officials to cancel all US-bound flights from Terminal 1.

The blaze broke out in the terminal Sunday evening and the area was evacuated.

The airport announced in a tweet that all flights to the US scheduled to depart from Terminal 1 had been cancelled.

The fire was extinguished a short time later.

Peel regional paramedics say one woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Another was treated at the scene.

Crews are working to clean up damage from smoke and water.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Toronto Pearson International Airport Fire at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp