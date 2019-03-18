US-bound flights cancelled after fire at Toronto's airport

By PTI

TORONTO: A fire at Toronto Pearson International Airport has caused officials to cancel all US-bound flights from Terminal 1.

The blaze broke out in the terminal Sunday evening and the area was evacuated.

The airport announced in a tweet that all flights to the US scheduled to depart from Terminal 1 had been cancelled.

All flights to the U.S. scheduled to depart from Terminal 1 have been cancelled. For passengers scheduled to travel to the U.S. out of Terminal 1 tonight or tomorrow, please contact your airline before leaving for the airport. https://t.co/fIGJaUSdS0 — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) 18 March 2019

The fire was extinguished a short time later.

Peel regional paramedics say one woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Another was treated at the scene.

Crews are working to clean up damage from smoke and water.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.