Vladimir Putin visits Crimea to mark fifth anniversary of annexation 

Putin on Monday attended the launch of new power plants in Crimea, part of Moscow's efforts to upgrade the region's infrastructure.

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin (File photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin is marking the fifth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine by visiting the Black Sea peninsula.

ALSO READ | 13 killed, 50 wounded in terrorist blast in Russia-annexed Crimea

Ukraine has cut off energy supplies to the peninsula and blocked shipments of Crimea-bound cargo via its territory after Moscow annexed the region in 2014.

Russia's modernisation effort has included the construction of a 19-kilometer (11.

8-mile) bridge across the Kerch Strait linking the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov that opened last year.

The USD 3.6-billion project helped facilitate links with Crimea, which previously depended on a ferry crossing that was often interrupted by gales.

Russia annexed Crimea in March 2014 following a hastily called referendum, a move that drew US and EU sanctions.

