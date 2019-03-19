Home World

Pakistan SC postpones verdict on Nawaz Sharif 's appeal for bail till March 26

The court issued a notice to National Accountability Bureau to submit a reply in the matter for the next hearing.

Published: 19th March 2019 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Supreme Court Tuesday adjourned till March 26 the verdict on jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's application seeking bail on medical grounds.

Sharif filed an appeal on March 6 against a judgment by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) which on February 25 rejected his bail application in the Al-Azizia steel mills corruption case for owning a steel factory abroad without disclosing its ownership.

During the hearing on Tuesday, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa issued a notice to National Accountability Bureau to submit a reply in the matter in the next hearing fixed for March 26. The apex court will announce the judgment on the same day.Defence counsel Khawaja Haris presented arguments in the case and cited medical reports.

He claimed that the three-time premier is taking 17 different medications. "We know that Nawaz receives medical care in London. We want to know whether his health deteriorated in prison," the paper quoted the chief justice questioning the counsel during the hearing of the petition.

The chief justice further said that the reports from London were not provided to the doctors in Pakistan, and that the court would examine the medical reports of tests conducted at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad, the Geo News reported.

Sharif, 69, is serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore since December 2018. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo has suffered four angina attacks last week, according to his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

ALSO READ: Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif accuses incumbent government of impeding his treatment

The Sharif family is complaining that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is not providing health facilities to the former premier who has serious health complications. The bench headed by Chief Justice Khosa also comprises of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi will take up the petition. The former premier had twice submitted requests to the apex court for an early hearing of his application.

In January, he filed application in the IHC for bail on medical reasons as he developed heart-related medical complications in jail but it was dismissed. Three corruption cases - Avenfield properties, Flagship investment and Al-Azizia steel mills - were registered against the Sharif family by the anti-graft body in 2017 following a judgment by the Supreme Court that disqualified Sharif in the Panama Papers case in 2017.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the Avenfiled corruption case in July 2018 which was related to his properties in London. Later he was given bail in September. In December, the accountability court convicted him in the Al-Azizia graft case but acquitted him in the Flagship corruption case.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nawaz Sharif PML-N Nawaz Sharif bail Pakistan Politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp