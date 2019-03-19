Two Indians and a Pakistani in UAE charged for stealing 900 juice boxes

By PTI

DUBAI: Two Indians and one Pakistani working in the UAE have been charged for stealing 900 juice boxes worth over Rs 4 lakh from a food catering company's branch here, according to a media report.

A 33-year-old Indian warehouse keeper and two transportation workers - a 31-year-old Indian and a 30-year-old Pakistani faced trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance after they embezzled the juice boxes between April 2017 and May 2018 from the company's branch at the police academy, the Khaleej Times reported.

The warehouse keeper allowed the two accomplices to keep a large quantity of juice boxes worth AED 23,760 (INR 4,45,908), when the deliveries were made, instead of depositing them at the warehouse. "They sold the juice later. While he collected a total amount of AED 10,800 (INR 2,02,656) from that unlawful deal, he signed receipts and bills that the ordered merchandise was delivered and deposited at the warehouse," the paper reported.

The theft came into limelight after auditor discovered a deficit worth AED 23,760 in their books.

During the investigation, the main defendant confessed he agreed to his accomplices' plan of stealing 100 boxes from each delivery. He was promised AED 200 from each theft.The three were charged with embezzlement, forgery, use of forged e-documents and criminal complicity. A ruling will be pronounced on April 15, the report said.