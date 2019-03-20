Home World

Man loses job, deported from UAE for celebrating New Zealand mosque attacks

At least 50 people were killed and dozens wounded by a lone gunman at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday in what is the country's worst modern mass shooting.

Published: 20th March 2019

Mourners paying their respects at a makeshift memorial near the Masjid Al Noor mosque, Saturday, March 16, 2019, Christchurch, New Zealand, where one of the two mass shootings occurred. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

DUBAI: An employee at a Dubai-based security company lost his job and deported for celebrating the deadly New Zealand mosque attacks.

Transguard security group, which is affiliated with the Emirates Group that includes Emirates Airline,  on Wednesday said that the person used a fake identity on Facebook and posted inflammatory comments on the social media. The company did not name him or reveal his nationality.

"Over the weekend, a Transguard employee made inflammatory comments on his personal Facebook account celebrating the deplorable mosque attack in Christchurch, New Zealand," the Transguard security group said in a statement.

"Despite posting under a false name, the employee responsible for last weekend's inflammatory (Facebook) comments has been identified, terminated as per Transguard policy and handed over to the authorities."

An Australian white supremacist shot dead 50 Muslims praying at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday.

The attacks sparked global revulsion and drew condemnation from the United Arab Emirates.

(With AFP inputs)

