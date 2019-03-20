Man loses job, deported from UAE for celebrating New Zealand mosque attacks

By Online Desk

DUBAI: An employee at a Dubai-based security company lost his job and deported for celebrating the deadly New Zealand mosque attacks.

Transguard security group, which is affiliated with the Emirates Group that includes Emirates Airline, on Wednesday said that the person used a fake identity on Facebook and posted inflammatory comments on the social media. The company did not name him or reveal his nationality.

"Over the weekend, a Transguard employee made inflammatory comments on his personal Facebook account celebrating the deplorable mosque attack in Christchurch, New Zealand," the Transguard security group said in a statement.

"Despite posting under a false name, the employee responsible for last weekend's inflammatory (Facebook) comments has been identified, terminated as per Transguard policy and handed over to the authorities."

An Australian white supremacist shot dead 50 Muslims praying at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday.

The attacks sparked global revulsion and drew condemnation from the United Arab Emirates.

(With AFP inputs)