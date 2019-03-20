Home World

Pakistan lawmaker says 'Hindus are our enemy', draws ire

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sher Azam Wazir, in his address in the assembly, said that 'Hindus are our enemy'.

By PTI

PESHAWAR: Members representing the minority community at a provincial assembly in Pakistan walked out of the session after a PPP lawmaker said that "Hindus are our enemy" in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

His remark was criticised by Ravi Kumar and Ranjeet Singh who walked out of the assembly session.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sher Azam Wazir, in his address in the assembly, said that "Hindus are our enemy".

Wazir, however, apologised over his choice of words and said that he should have used the word "Hindustan" (India) instead.

Later, the assembly members took both the protesting Members of Provincial Assembly into confidence and brought them back to the session.

Kumar said that though India is hostile towards Pakistan, the Hindu community is not.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani expunged remarks of Wazir from the assembly proceedings.

There are three minority members in the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

India launched a counter-terror operation in Balakot. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured its pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.

