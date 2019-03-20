Home World

Passengers restrain woman who tried to open plane exit 

Detroit Metropolitan Airport spokeswoman Erica Donerson says the woman may have been suffering from a medical issue.

By Associated Press

ROMULUS: Officials say fellow passengers restrained a woman after she allegedly tried to open an exit during a flight from Indianapolis to Detroit.

Donerson says the woman was restrained until the plane safely landed about 6:45 pm Monday.

The woman was taken into custody, but Donerson said a preliminary investigation suggests the woman didn't have criminal intent.

The FBI said in a statement Tuesday that it has determined no federal charges will be filed.

The incident occurred shortly after takeoff aboard Delta flight 5972.

The flight was operated by Republic Airline.

Republic spokesman Jon Austin says the flight arrived ahead of schedule and that the airline is apologizing to affected passengers.

