Energy drink laced with Viagra ingredients found in this African country, banned

In Uganda, a consumer complained of a prolonged erection and profuse sweating after consuming SX Energy Natural Power drink produced by Revin Zambia. 

Fresh cans. Zambia has banned SX Energy Natural Power drink after laboratory results showed that it contained the active ingredient of Viagra. (Photo | AFP)

LUSAKA: Zambian authorities have banned an energy drink after test results showed that it contained the active ingredient of the popular anti-impotence drug Viagra.

Authorities in the Zambian city of Ndola where the manufacturer is based, ordered "a product recall of natural high energy drink SX". 

Ndola city spokesperson Tilyenji Mwanza said in the statement that results from Zimbabwe and South Africa correlated with those from tests conducted in Zambia which indicated "a positive presence of Sildenafil Citrate".

Revin Zambia officials were not immediately available to comment.

