Home World

Mexico moves toward total ban on underage marriage

The law approved Thursday would require people to be at least 18 to get married.

Published: 22nd March 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Marriage

For representational purposes

By PTI

MEXICO CITY: Mexico has moved closer to a total, nationwide ban on underage marriage with no exceptions after the Senate approved the prohibition.

The changes to the national legal codes still have to approved by the lower house.

The law approved Thursday would require people to be at least 18 to get married.

Most of Mexico's 32 state-level governments prohibit underage marriage, but exceptions have been allowed, with parental consent.

According to the Interior Department, only Baja California state remains without a ban.

Just a few years ago, boys as young as 16, and girls as young as 14, were allowed to marry with their parents' consent.

The department said in 2015, 24,338 people under 18 got married in Mexico; the majority were young girls marrying older males.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mexico underage marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp