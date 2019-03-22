Home World

Six killed as car rams into crowd in China, driver shot dead

A total of seven persons, including the perpetrator, have been killed in the incident, according to police.

Car Accident

By PTI

BEIJING:  A man rammed his car into a crowd in China's central Hubei province, killing six persons and injuring seven others before being shot dead by the police on Friday.

The incident took place at around 6 AM (local time) in Zaoyang city, state-run CGTN reported.

The driver has been shot dead by the police, it said.

A total of seven persons, including the perpetrator, have been killed in the incident, it said.

The seven injured have been hospitalised, the report said.

Incidents of random attacks on civilians by disgruntled persons have become common in China in recent years.

Last September, three people were killed and 43 others injured when a man drove his SUV into a crowd and later went on a stabbing spree in China's Hunan province.

Some persons carrying knives targeted primary schools and mall to vent out their anger.

