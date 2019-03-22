Home World

We hope long winter in Indo-Pak ties will come to an early end: Pakistan envoy

His remarks come amid Pakistan facing intense pressure from the global community to act against the terror sanctuaries operating from its soil.

Published: 22nd March 2019 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purpose only (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pakistan on Friday said a key takeaway from recent developments was that a lack of engagement creates "dangerous vacuum and serious risks" for Indo-Pak ties, and hoped that the "long winter" in bilateral relations would come to an early end.

Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood, in his remarks at a reception here on the eve of Pakistan's National Day, said the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, return of the two High Commissioners to their respective Missions, and bilateral meetings on Kartarpur Corridor "are steps in a positive direction".

Coercive measures have not worked in the past and will not work in the future, he said and added diplomacy and dialogue remain indispensable for enhancing mutual understanding, addressing mutual concerns, and resolving long-standing disputes including Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ | India won't send any representative to Pakistan National Day: MEA

The Pakistani envoy also claimed that in the fight against the scourge of terrorism, his country has "turned a corner".

"There is a real transformation underway in Pakistan," he claimed. His remarks come amid Pakistan facing intense pressure from the global community to act against the terror sanctuaries operating from its soil.

A relationship based on sovereign equality, mutual respect and mutual interest is the best guarantee for a peaceful and prosperous future, the envoy said.

"We do hope the long winter in India-Pakistan relations would come to an early end. The founding fathers of Pakistan and India had envisaged amicable relations between the two countries. However, the relationship has remained challenged, for the most part of our history as free nations. In particular, the two countries passed through a very difficult time recently," he said.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to release Wing Commander Abhinandan, return of the two High Commissioners to their respective Missions, and bilateral meetings to develop modalities for operationalisation of the Kartarpur Corridor are steps in a positive direction," Mahmood said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after Indian Air Force fighter jets bombed terror group JeM training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

Pakistan retaliated by attempting to target Indian military installations the next day.

However, the IAF thwarted their plans.

The Indian strike on the JeM camp came 12 days after the terror outfit claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which 40 soldiers were killed.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan envoy India-Pakistan Relations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp