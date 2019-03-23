Home World

Dubai projects New Zealand premier Jacinda Ardern's image on Burj Khalifa

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum praised Ardern's "support to the Muslim community".

Published: 23rd March 2019 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Burj Khalifa

The image of New Zealand premier Jacinda Ardern projected in Burj Khalifa. (Twitter| HH Sheikh)

By AFP

DUBAI: Dubai has projected the image of New Zealand premier Jacinda Ardern onto its iconic Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest skyscraper, in thanks for her response to last week's mosque shootings.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum praised Ardern's "support to the Muslim community" after a white supremacist gunman attacked two mosques on Mar 15, killing 50 people.

A photo from Dubai's Public Diplomacy Office showed Burj Khalifa lit up with a picture of Ardern in a hijab, warmly embracing a Muslim affected by the tragedy, under the word "peace" in Arabic and English. Ardern has been widely praised for her handling of the tragedy, meeting victims' families and moving quickly to tighten gun laws while calling for global efforts against extremism online.

