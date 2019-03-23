Home World

UK prime minister Theresa May may not seek vote on Brexit deal this week

Lawmakers have twice rejected the deal. Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union on April 12 if no deal is approved.

British Prime Minister Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May

By Associated Press

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May has told lawmakers she may not seek passage of her Brexit withdrawal plan in Parliament next week.

The embattled leader wrote to lawmakers Friday night saying she would bring the bill back to Parliament "if it appears that there is sufficient support."

She also says she would need the approval of House Speaker John Bercow to bring the plan back for a third time despite his objections.

She told lawmakers Britain still has options including an extension that would require taking part in European Parliament elections in May.

In a conciliatory note, she also offered to meet with lawmakers to discuss Brexit policy.

Theresa May Brexit

