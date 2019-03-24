Home World

Sushma Swaraj seeks report into kidnapping and forcible conversion of two Hindu girls in Pakistan

In a tweet, Swaraj, while tagging a media report about the incident, said she has asked the Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan to send a report on the matter.

Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought details from the Indian envoy in Pakistan into the reported abduction of two Hindu teenaged girls and their forcible conversion to Islam on the eve of Holi in Sindh province.

According to the media report, the incident took place in Dharki town of Ghotki district in Sindh province on the eve of Holi.

It said the Hindu community in the area staged protests, demanding action against perpetrators of the alleged crime.

India has been raising the issue of the plight of minorities, particularly the Hindu community in Pakistan.

Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
