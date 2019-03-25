Home World

Don't need job to help world: Indian student speaks at UNHRC

Nainital-born Nayal, 18, was representing a non-profit organisation Jeunesse Etudiante Tamoule (French for Tamil Youth).

Published: 25th March 2019 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

UN Human Rights Council

By IANS

GENEVA: Indian student Wonder Nayal, who spoke at the UN Human Rights Council here last week on the Sri Lankan Civil War and the time given to the island government to investigate war crimes during it, feels that one shouldn't wait for a title or an occupation to initiate change.

Nainital-born Nayal, 18, was representing a non-profit organisation Jeunesse Etudiante Tamoule (French for Tamil Youth), which aims at educating the international community about war crimes against the Sri Lanka Tamils and their struggle for justice.

Four years into a 2015 UNHCR resolution to address human rights issues, the Council last week had approved giving Sri Lanka two more years to set up a credible war crimes investigation into the decades-long armed conflict that ended in May 2009 with the killing of LTTE supremo V Prabhakaran and his family.

Nayal, who made a brief speech at the Council, noted that the "conflict is estimated to have killed more than 1,46,000 people in Sri Lanka."

"About 80,000 people, mostly Tamils, are thought to be missing. Over a million people are displaced from their homes due to military occupation of Tamil areas," she added.

"Though the Sri Lankan government has taken some measures, Colombo has fully implemented only six out of 36 commitments made by the government in Resolution 30/1.

"Keeping this in mind, if the Sri Lankan government is unable to comply with the rest of the resolution in the coming two years, the international community would have supported 12 years of injustice to the Sri Lankan Tamils."

Actively involved in social work after school, the young law aspirant told IANS that she feels "the world should be equal and everyone should have a certain standard of living".

"The problem is that the international community has decided to give Sri Lanka two more years. Few measures have been taken by their government yet, but they do not have much support from the victims themselves.

"What I also spoke about was that they should look at alternative ways of helping the people if these two years are not able to bear more results," she said.

In her speech, Nayal had also stressed that the international community could consider "mounting pressure on Sri Lanka if they are unable to fulfil their commitments in the next two years".

Though not directly involved with the victims, the young Pune-based girl also wants to "save up money" to work on human rights issues in Sri Lanka.

Citing hearing of European students protesting against climate change a few days before her speech, Nayal maintained that "we shouldn't wait for a job, a title or an occupation to start helping the world.

"We should take the opportunity and time we have right now and make our voices heard."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wonder Nayal UNHRC Sri Lanka Tamils Indian student Indian student at UNHRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp