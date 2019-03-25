Home World

President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Croatia on maiden visit 

Kovind was welcomed by Anamarija Kiriniae, Chief of staff from the Croatian President Office, on his arrival at Franjo Tudman International Airport at the Croatian capital of Zagreb.

Published: 25th March 2019 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Croatia. (Photo | Twitter @MEAIndia)

By PTI

ZAGREB: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Croatia on Monday on a four-day visit, becoming the first-ever Indian head of state to visit the country.

He is accompanied by First Lady Savita Kovind on the first leg of his eight-day three-nation visit to Croatia, Bolivia and Chile as part of efforts to further strengthen bilateral ties between India and the three countries.

Kovind was welcomed by Anamarija Kiriniae, Chief of staff from the Croatian President Office, on his arrival at Franjo Tudman International Airport at the Croatian capital of Zagreb.

"#presidentkovind and First lady arrive at FranjoTudman International Airport #Zagreb #croatia on their first leg of visit to three countries State Visit. Ms Anamarija Kiriniae, Chief of staff from the Croatian President Office welcomed them along with other dignitaries," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

It is a first-ever state visit undertaken by President of India to Croatia and Bolivia, he said in another tweet.

In Croatia, Kovind will meet his Croatian counterpart Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

"India and Croatia are now focussing on strengthening trade and investment linkages," according to a MEA press release.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind Croatia visit Savita Kovind Kovind in Croatia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp