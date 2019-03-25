Home World

Thai election results delayed, anti-junta party claims win

The Pheu Thai party, which was ousted from government in the coup, said it won the most constituency seats in Sunday's election and will try to form a government with similar-minded parties.

Published: 25th March 2019 01:45 PM

Senior leaders of Pheu Thai party, from left Virot Pao-In, leader and Phumtam Wechayachai, Secretary General hold a press conference at party head quarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Photo | AP)

BANGKOK: Thailand's election commission says it will release full vote counts from the first election since a 2014 coup on Friday as an anti-junta party claimed it won the most seats and will try to form a government.

The commission said Monday it will announce the results of 350 constituency seats later in the day but full vote counts, which are needed to determine the allocation of 150 other seats in parliament, won't be available for several days.

Unofficial results show the military-backed Palang Pracharat party won the popular vote.

Unofficial results show the military-backed Palang Pracharat party won the popular vote.

