Release of Mueller report won't bother me at all, says Donald Trump

Published: 26th March 2019 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 12:30 AM

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday asserted that the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report would not bother him at all and the decision to make the report public lies with the Justice Department.

The report by Mueller, a former FBI director, is a nearly two-year investigation into the allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential elections.

Trump on Sunday claimed victory after a summary of the report, submitted to the Congress, found no conspiracy "despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign".

Opposition Democratic party, which has been alleging that Russian interference helped Trump win his presidency, are demanding that the report be made public.

"It wouldn't bother me at all," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if he wanted the complete report to be released.

He said it is up to Attorney General William Barr to decide whether to release the full report.

Trump says he is glad that Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling is over and wishes it could have gone quicker. "We can never let this happen to another president again," he said.

Earlier, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders also said the President would have no problem with the release of the Mueller report

"I don't think the president has any problem with it. He's more than happy for any of this stuff to come out because he knows exactly what did and what didn't happen and now frankly the rest of America knows," Sanders said on NBC's Today show.

Though Mueller found no evidence of Trump or his campaign conspiring with a Russian effort to influence the election in his favour, he stopped short of exonerating the president of obstruction of justice.

Attorney General Barr, however, concluded that there was insufficient evidence to bring obstruction of justice charges against Trump.

Sanders said the Americans know "there was no collusion, they know there was no obstruction and it's a complete and total exoneration of the president."

