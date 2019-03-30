Home World

5.3-magnitude quake shakes Greece

The quake had a depth of around 14 kilometres (8.6 miles) and an epicentre in the Gulf of Corinth, some 200 kilometres (320 miles) northwest of the Greek capital, the observatory said.

Published: 30th March 2019 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

earthquake, tremor, seismograph, graph, tremor, magnitude

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

ATHENS: 5.3-magnitude quake jolted central Greece on Saturday, the national observatory said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The quake had a depth of around 14 kilometres (8.6 miles) and an epicentre in the Gulf of Corinth, some 200 kilometres (320 miles) northwest of the Greek capital, the observatory said.

"It was a strong earthquake felt in the general area and in Athens as well," Efthymios Lekkas, head of Greece's earthquake planning and protection agency, told state TV ERT.

"The situation is under control and we are monitoring it.

There are many fault lines in the Gulf of Corinth," he said.

Greece lies on major fault lines and is regularly hit by earthquakes, but they rarely cause casualties.

In July 2017 a 6.7-magnitude earthquake killed two people on the island of Kos in the Aegean sea, causing significant damage.

In 1999, a 5.9-magnitude quake killed 143 people in Athens and the region northwest of the capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Earthquake Greece

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp