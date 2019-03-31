Home World

Nigerian journalist arrested by armed men: Witness

Reporters Without Borders places Nigeria in 119th place out of 180 on its World Press Freedom Index.

Published: 31st March 2019 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

WARRI: Armed men thought to be state agents arrested a Nigerian journalist, previously detained for more than two years, at a meeting with colleagues on Sunday, witnesses and watchdog groups told AFP.

"Two DSS (State Security Service) vehicles. stormed the office" of the Bayelsa Federated Newspaper Publishers' Association in Yenagoa in Nigeria's southern Bayelsa state around lunchtime, as Jones Abiri was in a meeting with six colleagues, the association's secretary general Eric Eweke told AFP. They "threatened that if tries to run, they would shoot at him," said Eweke.

Another witness, who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity, said: "The men jumped out of the vehicles in a gestapo fashion while he (Abiri) was chatting with his friends and shouted at him that he was under arrest.

"While he was demanding to know his offence, he was forcefully pushed into a waiting vehicle at gunpoint". DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya told local press "I don't have any information" on the incident.

Abiri was previously detained by intelligence officers for two years without trial over alleged links to rebels in the Niger Delta in the country's southeast and threats to oil companies.

He had no access to a lawyer or his family during this time, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

He was freed in August last year following a campaign by rights organisations.

CPJ Africa programme coordinator Angela Quintal said: "we are deeply worried that he has once again been arrested and that his whereabouts are not known.

"We call on federal and state authorities in Nigeria to disclose where Abiri is being detained and the reasons for his arrest, and urge that they ensure that his rights are not violated yet again and that due process is respected". Abiri is the editor and publisher of the Weekly Source newspaper.

Amnesty International also expressed concern over the arrest "by armed men suspected to be DSS operatives".

"The humiliating manner of his arrest is unacceptable," it added. Reporters Without Borders places Nigeria in 119th place out of 180 on its World Press Freedom Index.

It says journalists "are often threatened, subjected to physical violence, or denied access to information by government officials, police, and sometimes the public itself".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nigerian journalist Press freedom

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp