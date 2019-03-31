Home World

Pakistan court jails man for secretly contracting second marriage without first wife's permission

The magistrate observed that the verbal and documentary evidence presented by the complainant established the offence committed by her husband.

Image of Pakistan flag used for representational purpose only

By PTI

LAHORE: A Pakistani man has been sentenced to three-months of jail for secretly contracting second marriage without the consent of his first wife.

Lahore Cantonment Court's magistrate Kashif Abbas on Saturday awarded the sentenced to Shoaib Zahid, a businessman, and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him for contracting the second marriage without "mandatory permission of his first wife".

Complainant Rabia Younas told the court that her husband had contracted the second marriage secretly.

"He (Shoaib Zahid) without obtaining my consent/permission required under section 6 of Muslim Family Law Ordinance 1961 for contracting second marriage, she said and pleaded before the court to punish her husband under the law for committing the crime.

Under the 2014 Muslim Family law, no man during the subsistence of an existing marriage shall except contract another marriage, nor shall any such marriage contracted without such permission be registered under this law.

