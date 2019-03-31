Home World

People in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa celebrate Holi

Around 600 people from the minority Hindu community thronged the Nishtar Hall and celebrated the festival of colours.

By PTI

PESHAWAR: People in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday celebrated Holi, coinciding with the beginning of the spring season.

The Department of Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs (AHRAMA) hosted the festivities.

Around 600 people from the minority Hindu community thronged the Nishtar Hall and celebrated the festival of colours.

The day-long celebrations witnessed the Hindu community perform aarti followed by prayers for the prosperity of the country. Youths dressed in Punjabi attire performed Bhangra (dance).

Chief guest Dr Hisham Inam Ullah Khan, the Minister for Health, said the Hindu community marked the onset of the spring season with enthusiasm.

"Despite our race and religion, we stand united," he said, adding that peace has prevailed and minorities are safe here.

Secretary of AHRAMA Hassan Mehmood Yousafzai, Members of the Provincial Assembly Ravi Kumar, Wazir Zada, Ranjeet Singh were also present at the ceremony.

The MPAs said the celebration of minorities' events will help spread love and peace.

They said that such events will help build understanding that will develop the sense of tolerance and brotherhood.

Mehmood said that such festivals symbolise peace, love and harmony.

There were adequate security measures for smooth and hassle-free celebrations.

