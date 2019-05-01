Home World

China may withdraw hold on ban for Masood Azhar

China indicated Tuesday that it could withdraw its technical hold on a fresh proposal to impose a ban on Jaish-e-Mohammed and allow the listing of its chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the U

Published: 01st May 2019 08:57 AM

Masood Azhar

Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

China indicated Tuesday that it could withdraw its technical hold on a fresh proposal to impose a ban on Jaish-e-Mohammed and allow the listing of its chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN. 
The JeM had claimed responsibility for the deadly Pulwama terror attack and China had for the fourth time blocked the fresh proposal moved by France, the UK and the US to list Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council in March. The US, the UK and France this time stepped up pressure on Beijing by taking the issue directly to the UN Security Council (UNSC).

China said, the issue would be “properly resolved” but it did not give any timeline. The comments came on the heels of Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

“I can only say that I believe that this will be properly resolved,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a media briefing.Though China can exercise its veto power as a permanent member of the UNSC, Beijing has staunchly opposed the issue to be taken to the apex UN body as it has to publicly explain its stand on its reservations to list Azhar.

China has accused the US of scuttling the progress to resolve the issue by taking it to the UNSC and insisted that it should be resolved at the 1267 Committee whose proceedings are not publicised.
“Regarding the listing issue in the 1267 Committee, we have expressed our position many times and I just want to stress two points,” Geng said answering a number of questions on Azhar’s issue.

“First, we support the listing issue being settled within the 1267 committee through dialogue and consultation and I believe this is the consensus of most members. Second, relevant consultations are going on within the committee and has achieved some progress and with the joint efforts of all parties, this issue can be properly resolved,” he said.On reports that China would lift its technical hold on May 1, he said, “On the listing issue, China is in contact with all relevant parties within the 1267 Committee”.

