Home World

Indian startups now building products for the world: US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum

The top India-centric US advocacy group said that in the last two decades, the whole Indian IT industry hs picked up with focus on coding.

Published: 01st May 2019 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Startups

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Having graduated from coding or emulating the concepts invented in the west, startups in India have entered a new phase wherein they are successfully building products for the world and raising money from the west, according to a top India-centric US advocacy group. "I think the Indian startups scene is entering a third phase," building products for the world, Mukesh Aghi, president of US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) told PTI.

Noting that the whole Indian IT industry picked up after the Year 2000, he said this area focused more on coding and was more of a labour arbitrage.

In a way, it filled a vacuum which was needed, he observed. "The second phase involved Indian companies emulating the concepts invented here in the US, following companies such as Uber, Ola, Amazon and Flipkart," he said, adding that on the healthcare side, there are many similar examples.  Up to a certain extent, this tactic has been successful in India.

However, the second phase was not for an export market. It was more targeted towards bringing efficiency to the Indian domestic market, he observed. "In the third phase, what we are seeing is (that) product companies (are) coming up now and these are not only just building these products for India, but they're also building for the world," Aghi said, responding to a question on the Startup environment in India.

These products could range from voice recognition, cybersecurity to healthcare. "I believe they are now showing a pattern of success. You can see this at incubators in India like T-hub in Hyderabad," he said.

There are many promising companies coming up and they're raising Series-C and Series-D funding, which are coming from the US and these companies are also able to also line up customers. "One example is Zoho, a company from Chennai, which we use for sales and marketing. They are adding almost a couple thousands of customers a year in the US, proving to be highly successful and giving other CRM platforms a run for their money. So I think there are quite a few other companies in the same area moving and getting market share," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
USISPF Indian startups international products Indian startups US India Strategic and Partnership Forum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp