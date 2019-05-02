Close family connection among Sri Lanka suicide bombers: Police

By PTI

COLOMBO: The suicide bombers involved in the Easter Sunday carnage had close family connection, Sri Lankan police said Wednesday as it released the details of the attackers and their relatives linked to the country's worst terror attacks.

Police released the details of Mohamed Cassim Mohamed Zahran also known as Zahran Hashmi, who led the team of suicide bombers on Easter Sunday, and his family members involved in the series of coordinated bombings at three churches and three hotels across the country in which over 250 people were killed and 500 injured.

Hashmi, the leader of ISIS linked local outfit National Thowheeth Jamath (NTJ), blew himself up in the posh Shangri-La hotel.

He came from the Muslim majority area in Kathankudi in the eastern province, Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.

His brother Mohamed Nazar Mohamed Azath was the suicide bomber at the Zion church in the eastern town of Batticaloa while his another brother Achchi Mohamed Mohamed Hasthun was the bomber at the St Sebastian's Church at Katuwapitiya, Negombo, the Western coastal town.

Zahran's wife and his daughter have survived the suicide bombings at Sainthamuruthu in the east when the military raided a terrorist safe house.

They are undergoing treatment at the Ampara hospital in the east.

The NTJ leader's two other brothers and father died in the blast in the safe house during the confrontation with the forces, Gunasekera said.

His driver Adam Lebbe Gaffoor is currently in the custody of the police's crime investigations department.

Gaffoor is the father-in-law of one of Zahran's brothers who died in the terror safe house blast.

The St Sebastian's church bomber Hasthun's wife Sarah also died in the blast in the same safe house Alawddin Ahmad Muath was the bomber at the St Anthony's Chuch Colombo city.

His brother has been arrested by the CID for alleged links. Mohamed Assam Mohamed Mubarak was the bomber at the Kingsbury Hotel.

His wife is also under CID custody right now, Gunasekera said.

Mohamed Ibrahim Ilham Ahmad was the second bomber at the Shangri La hotel.

His father Mohamed Yusuf Ibrahim and two brothers are also under CID arrest.

Ilham's brother Mohamed Ibrahim Inshaf Ahmad was the bomber at Cinnamon Grand Hotel and he was the owner of the copper factory in the Colombo suburb of Wellampitiya where the suicide bombs were believed to have been assembled.

His wife is also under CID custody currently.

Abdul Latiff Jameel Mohamed was the suicide attacker at the Tropical Inn in the Colombo suburb of Dehiwela.

His wife and her two brothers are in Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) custody currently, Gunasekera said.

Gunasekera said Fathima Ibrahim who had detonated herself when the military raided the house of the Ibrahim brothers in Dematagoda in Colombo.

She was the Wife of Mohamed Ibrahim Ilham Ahmad the second bomber at the Shangri La hotel.

Gunasekere said some of the identifications are currently being verified through DNA tests.

The CID is currently investigating about the assets of the terrorists for action under the Acts of anti- terrorism funding and money laundering.