Home World

From bodyguard to Queen, Thailand's Suthida makes public debut

She is widely reported to have been a Thai Airways flight attendant before joining the king's retinue, but little biographical information has been released by the palace.

Published: 02nd May 2019 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, left, sits with Queen Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya at Ampornsan Throne Hall in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo | AP)

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, left, sits with Queen Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya at Ampornsan Throne Hall in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BANGKOK: Thailand's Queen Suthida, the former deputy head of the royal bodyguard, made her first official public appearance Thursday at the side of Rama X, just days before his coronation.

The palace announced late Wednesday that King Maha Vajiralongkorn had married his long-time consort, Suthida Vajiralongkorn na Ayudhya, and made her his Queen.

On Thursday she was seen kneeling alongside the king as they paid their respects to statues of previous Chakri dynasty monarchs in Bangkok's historic quarter.

Harsh lese-majeste laws mean unguarded discussion about the monarchy inside Thailand is virtually impossible, and the kingdom's normally bubbly social media was subdued in reaction to the news of the nuptials.

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun presents a gift to Queen Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya at Ampornsan Throne Hall in Bangkok (Picture | AP)

She is widely reported to have been a Thai Airways flight attendant before joining the king's retinue, but little biographical information has been released by the palace.

Suthida has shadowed the king at public events as part of his personal security retinue for some time.

She was given the rank of "general" in 2016, and in June 2017 appointed deputy commander of the king's Royal Guard.

In April she was seen seated stonefaced behind him wearing a white uniform with a black tie and epaulettes as he addressed police.

READ HERE | Thailand set for coronation of King Rama X, first in 69 years

The unexpected news of the marriage has heightened curiosity around this weekend's coronation of the 66-year-old Vajiralongkorn, who as a result of the blasphemy laws also remains a mysterious figure to many Thais.

Photos of Suthida prostrating in respect to her husband at their wedding ceremony at Dusit Palace were widely used on newspaper front pages Thursday.

Vajiralongkorn wore a white uniform and Queen Suthida a pink Thai traditional dress.

Vajiralongkorn, who has been married three times, is frequently abroad in Germany and closely shields details of his private life.

The last coronation in 1950 was for Vajiralongkorn's father, the deeply revered Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The government has released a detailed schedule of the three-day coronation which starts on Saturday, but it remains unclear what role Queen Suthida will play.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thailand Queen Thailand new King Thailand Rama X Suthida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp