Home World

Donald Trump says 'brutal repression' of Venezuelan people 'must end'

The United States is insisting Maduro's days remain numbered, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Wednesday that "military action is possible."

Published: 03rd May 2019 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump appealed on Monday for a swift end to the "brutal repression" of the Venezuelan people, following an abortive military uprising in support of the US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido.

"I'd like to begin by sending our prayers to the people of Venezuela in their righteous struggle for freedom," Trump said as he hosted a national prayer service at the White House.

"The brutal repression of the Venezuelan people must end, and it must end soon," he warned.

Trump's call followed two days of anti-government unrest in Venezuela that have left four people dead, and as President Nicolas Maduro urged the armed forces to oppose "any coup plotter."

The United States, which recognizes Guaido as interim president, has imposed tough sanctions in an intensifying campaign to drive Maduro from power, as millions have fled the country's economic meltdown. 

"People are starving. They have no food, they have no water, and this was once one of the wealthiest countries in the world," said Trump.

ALSO READ | Mike Pompeo, Russia's Sergei Lavrov trade accusations on Venezuela in phone call

"So we wish them well, we'll be there to help and we are there to help."

The United States is insisting Maduro's days remain numbered, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Wednesday that "military action is possible."

But experts warn of limited options to break a protracted stalemate in which Washington may have overestimated the opposition leader's strength.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Venezuela Venezuela Crisis Juan Guaido

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp