Masood Azhar's listing has 'concrete consequences': French envoy

The envoy, whose country had initiated the process to get Azhar sanctioned and had pushed it after the Pulwama terror attack.

Published: 03rd May 2019 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler. (Photo | Twitter@FranceinIndia)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The listing of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council (UNSC) was a "very important political decision" with "concrete consequences", French Ambassador Alexandre Ziegler said here on Friday.

The envoy, whose country had initiated the process to get Azhar sanctioned and had pushed it after the Pulwama terror attack, said the decision of the UNSC's 1267 Sanctions Committee to proscribe Azhar was particularly important as the world community had reached a consensus on acting against the terrorist responsible for so many attacks.

"It is a very, very concrete decision," Ziegler told reporters while referring to the "good news" received from New York on Wednesday.

"It has concrete consequences," the envoy added as he pointed out that all the member countries of the Unite Nations will now have to seize Azhar's assets, ban his travel and bar him from acquiring finances. Ziegler said it has been a "long process" but expressed satisfaction that it was done finally.

He also said that France had unconditionally supported India's "legitimate" demand for proscribing Azhar as it was "unfair" that while JeM was banned, its leader was not.

TAGS
Jaish-e-Mohammad Masood Azhar Alexadre Ziegler

